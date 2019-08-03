BREAKING: Confirmed active shooter at Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —

UPDATE: 1:06 p.m. – An officer on the scene tell KTSM that 18 people are dead at the scene. An updated number of injured has not been given by EPPD. We are waiting to confirm from an El Paso Police spokesperson.

UPDATE: 12:46 p.m. El Paso Mayor Dee Margo confirms to KTSM that there are multiple fatalities involved in today’s shooting at Walmart.

Margo says that three suspects believed to be involved were taken into custody. El Paso Police are expected to give a press conference within the hour.

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m. KTSM can confirm that 18 people were shot inside the Walmart. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

El Paso Police and multiple other law enforcement agencies are responding to a shooting at the Walmart an active shooter situation.

