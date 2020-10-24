UPDATE: 2 missing Kansas girls recovered in Oklahoma

UPDATE: The suspect vehicle was located by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol near Erick, Oklahoma. The suspect was detained and both children were recovered.

The AMBER alert has ended.

___

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KNWA/KFTA) — An AMBER alert issued in Kansas has been expanded to Oklahoma and Arkansas after two young boys were found dead and two young girls are missing.

Nora Jackson, 7, and Aven Jackson, 3, were reported missing Saturday.

Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted “the suspect in the abduction and the incident is the father Donny Jackson.”

Jackson, 40, is 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes.

The suspect vehicle is a black 2008 Honda Civic with KS plates 266MXB.

Officials have not confirmed whether Jackson is the father of the two young males who were found dead.

State Police activated the AMBER alert in Arkansas Saturday evening.

Police say to call 911 if you see Jackson, the girls, or the vehicle.

