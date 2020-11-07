BREAKING: Marshall police chief resigns after backlash for threatening social media posts

Photo used with permission.

MARSHALL, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA) — The Marshall police chief has resigned amid criticism for threatening comments made online.

Former Police Chief Lang Holland used the social media app Parler to make threatening comments regarding the 2020 presidential election.

After a protest was planned and The Ozark Coalition called for Holland’s resignation, Marshall Mayor Kevin Elliot released a statement condemning Lang’s statements.

“The Marshall community does not in any way support or condone bullying or threats of violence to anyone of any political persuasion,” Elliot said.

Holland is no longer employed with the city of Marshall.

Read the full statement below: