UPDATE: Escaped teen from juvenile treatment center caught

UPDATE: The teen who escaped from the Mansfield Juvenile Treatment Center was caught moments later less than a mile from the detention grounds, according to the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.

MANSFIELD, Ark. (KNWA) — Another teen has escaped from the Mansfield Juvenile Treatment Center.

The suspect is a male. He is the fifth teen to escape from the treatment center within less than a week.

He escaped shortly before 6:45 p.m. and headed east, Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Philip Pevehouse said.

The sheriff’s office received reports July 4 about of four teens who escaped from the same treatment center. They were caught the next morning in Texarkana, Texas. They are accused of felony charges.