BREAKING NEWS: Wife of standoff suspect also arrested

Husband said the two are "Bonnie and Clyde" in Facebook live video during standoff

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The wife of a man who reportedly shot at police and held three children hostage during a standoff has also been arrested.

Megan Jones, 23, is accused of hindering apprehension and second-degree criminal mischief.

Jones and three children, along with Austin Wenger — who is the primary suspect — were inside an apartment during a standoff that lasted nearly eight hours Friday, Sept. 6 at Lakeside Village Apartments.

The standoff was in connection with an armed car chase that happened Thurday night, Sept. 5.

During the standoff more than 50 officers tried to convince Wenger to release the children from the apartment. After Wenger reportedly locked them in a room, they escaped on their own from the apartment window.

One of the kids told police Jones had a toy gun wrapped in a towel to make it appear to police as though it was real.

The kid also told police Jones is Wenger’s “ride or die”.

Police said during the standoff, Wenger recorded a live video on Facebook bragging about the situation, and that Jones was in the video smiling and waving at the camera.

Wenger told Facebook viewers he and Jones are “Bonnie and Clyde”.

According to police, Jones helped Wenger barricade the windows and doors of the apartment. At one point shots were fired from the apartment.

Police released teargas into the apartment. Wenger and Jones surrendered about 45 minutes after.

Jones has a criminal history including possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property and theft by receiving.