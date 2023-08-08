FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Severe thunderstorms, capable of producing large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes, appear possible for a large part of the KNWA/FOX24 coverage area on Wednesday. Locally heavy rainfall and flash flooding will also be possible with the strongest storms.

Current Severe Weather Risk

The Latest Day 2 Convective Outlook Courtesy Of The Storm Prediction Center (SPC)

Most of the coverage area is under a Slight Risk of severe weather on Wednesday, which includes Northwest Arkansas and most of the River Valley. Locations in the slight risk have the best chance of seeing severe weather, especially during the afternoon and evening hours on Wednesday. Southern Scott and Le Flore (OK) counties are under a Marginal Risk of severe weather, where confidence decreases in overall thunderstorm coverage and parameters for stronger storms. There is the potential for many locations in our area to be upgraded to an Enhanced Risk for severe weather in future updates, so continue to stay tuned to the latest trends as things can and will change!

Severe Weather Hazards

Current Severe Weather Hazards Courtesy Of The Storm Prediction Center (SPC)

All modes of severe weather appear to be possible in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, though specific risks will ebb and flow throughout the day. Two rounds of thunderstorms are likely, with varying degrees of intensity and severe weather potential. The initial round of showers and storms early Wednesday morning will mainly pose a large hail risk, and these hailstones may reach the size of golf balls in some locations. The overall damaging wind and tornado potential with this round appears low at this time, though it can not be ruled out completely as a strong piece of energy swings through the area. As we head into the afternoon hours, isolated to scattered supercells are likely to develop in far Northwest Arkansas, and these will pose the greatest risk of damaging winds and tornadoes. The risk for damaging winds will continue to increase throughout the evening as the storms form into an intense line along a cold front.

Current Severe Weather Hazards For Wednesday

Locally heavy rainfall will also be possible with the strongest storms, though widespread flash flooding is not expected at this time. Areas along and east of I-49 will have the best chance to see localized flooding, as thunderstorm coverage becomes more widespread throughout the afternoon. Currently, portions of Boone, Newton and Carroll County are under a Slight Risk of excessive rainfall, though this may change as more information becomes available.

Timing

The main timeframe for severe weather will be Wednesday afternoon into the evening, mainly between 4 P.M. – Midnight. Thunderstorms will begin to erupt ahead of a cold front in SW Missouri, with the initial activity remaining relatively scattered in nature. This timeframe will feature the best chance for tornado potential, as these storms will tap into the instability and ample wind shear that will be in place by the late afternoon hours. Large hail will also be a concern with these supercells. As the evening progresses, these storms will eventually form into a broken line, which will enhance the damaging wind risk greatly, especially in far eastern portions of Northwest Arkansas. Tornadoes will also be possible within the line as it progresses to the southeast, though the overall risk will go down once the cold front catches up to the storms. Most of the activity should be out of the area by midnight, though lingering showers can not be ruled out in portions of NWA.

The Role Of The Morning Round Of Storms

Thunderstorms are also expected very early Wednesday morning before 3 A.M., and this activity will play a major role in the evolution of the main severe weather risk during the afternoon. While large hail will be possible with the strongest storms, the wind shear necessary for tornado development will be lacking. These storms may be numerous in nature, which could also lead to a localized flash flooding threat. Depending on how long these storms stick around, any instability in place over the area would be sapped, which could limit the fuel required for thunderstorms to maintain their strength. This is the main limiting factor that is keeping the severe weather risk from being much higher, as this may prevent the afternoon round from reaching its full potential. We will likely know how much of an impact this activity will have on the environment by Wednesday late morning.

Prepare For Severe Weather

There remains quite a bit of uncertainty in terms of the severe weather potential on Wednesday in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. It is rare for our area to get a severe weather setup like this in August, which is why it is important to have multiple ways to receive warnings! The Weather Authority App is a great resource to have during severe weather, along with a weather radio that can alert you when warnings are issued. We will continue to post the latest information as more details trickle in, so be sure to follow the team on social media by using the links below! Stay weather aware, and stay safe!!

