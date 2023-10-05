ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Susan G. Komen’s More Than Pink Walk is Oct. 7 at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade in Rogers, and one breast cancer survivor plans to attend.

The opening ceremony starts at 8:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 9 a.m.

The breast cancer organization provides $500 in funding for those diagnosed with breast cancer, and they provide $750 for those diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer.

Ashley Malin is a breast cancer survivor and she received the $500 funding.

“At the time that I was diagnosed, my insurance had been canceled. And so I didn’t have any money because I was not able to work,” Malin said.

When it was time for her surgery, she had to pay full price for her medications.

Malin was diagnosed on July 19. She noticed something was wrong while on vacation in June.

“I was very tired, couldn’t tolerate the heat. And then I noticed a lump,” Malin said.

She had tumors in the past, but she says they were harmless.

“When I found this one, it was different,” Malin said.

She had a gut feeling it was cancer. And when she received the news, she wasn’t surprised.

She was saddened, but relieved knowing what was wrong.

After 25 rounds of radiation and a double mastectomy surgery, Malin is now cancer free, but it still worries her constantly.

“I think about it all the time. When’s it going to come back? How’s it going to come back? Where’s it going to come back? Even though the doctor says that it’s very unlikely and the chances are very slim,” Malin said.

Malin’s 7-year-old daughter worries about her mom and herself all the time.

“She’s not the same kid. And so, we’re going to get into some counseling, help cancer resources for the both of us,” Malin said.

Malin also said her daughter may think it’s contagious, and that she will catch it, but Malin reassures her that she had genetic testing done and it came back negative.

She explains the aftermath of her breast cancer also makes it hard to carry almost anything.

Malin is participating in the More Than Pink Walk.

She says she went years ago but this will be her first time being there as a survivor.

Staci Clinkscales, development manager for Susan G. Komen in Arkansas and Oklahoma, says this is the organization’s biggest fundraising event.

“We celebrate our survivors. We remember those that we’ve lost. And family, friends, community, coworkers all come together,” Clinkscales said.

She says the goal at Susan G. Komen is to be there for everyone that’s been diagnosed with breast cancer and try to be an advocate for them.

