Breeze Airways adds more flights to Tampa at XNA ahead of Outback Bowl

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Breeze Airways announced December 6 it has added more flights to Tampa at Northwest Arkansas National Airport so fans can see the Razorbacks play Penn State in the Outback Bowl.

The announcement was made on the airport’s Facebook page.

The Arkansas Razorbacks will head to Florida for a bowl game for the first time since 2007.

Under second-year head coach Sam Pittman, the Razorbacks won eight games during the regular season – the most regular season wins for the program since 2011.

When the Razorbacks take the field inside Raymond James Stadium – home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers – in Tampa it will mark the first time since the Belk Bowl on Dec. 29, 2016 Arkansas has played in a bowl game.