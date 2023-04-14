FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas has announced that it will appoint senior associate dean Brent Williams as the interim dean of the Sam M. Walton College of Business.

Provost Terry Martin will make the appointment, which will go into effect August 14 this year.

“I’d like to congratulate Dean Waller for all the successes he has brought to Walton College in the past eight years,” Martin said in a release. “We are grateful Dean Waller will continue to serve our institution as a professor.”

Martin expressed confidence in Williams, saying “I’m confident that Dr. Williams will continue the great work that Dean Waller has started as well as continue to position Walton College as one of the best business schools in the country.”

Williams will only be serving in an interim position, and the university intends on conducting a national search this next academic year.

“I am energized by the opportunity to serve as Interim Dean. I am grateful to Provost Terry Martin for his confidence in me and to Dean Matt Waller for his mentorship and support,” Williams said.

The current dean of the Walton College, Matt Waller, has been in the role for the past eight years. He announced his resignation last month and he intends to transition to a faculty position as a professor of supply chain management.

“I am incredibly proud of the accomplishments and growth we have achieved together at Walton College during my tenure as dean,” said Waller. “As I transition back to the faculty, I am confident that Dr. Brent Williams will excel in his new role as interim dean.”

Waller also noted that he looks forward to the continuing success of the university under current leadership.