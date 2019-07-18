Brewer says Arkansas’ beer culture on the rise

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — The founder of one of Arkansas’ most-successful brewing companies spoke today about the evolution of beer in Arkansas. He said the state could see a boom in breweries in the near future.

Jesse Core started the Core Brewing Company in a small Springdale suite, and he spoke at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History to explain how the business grew into what it is today. He said Arkansas provides perfect conditions for brewers.

“The scene here is still relatively young, and there’s a lot of white space left in Arkansas,” Core said. “I’d expect to see some new brands come in, and we’d welcome them with open arms.”

Core said the location, cost of living and water in Arkansas make for quality brewing conditions. He said young brewers need to persevere with their passion even when the pursuit proves tough.