Brewers postpone home opener with Cardinals due to positive COVID-19 cases

by: Dara Bitler

Posted: / Updated:
Mike Shildt, Daniel Ponce de Leon

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon hands the ball over to manager Mike Shildt, left, after being pulled in the fifth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MILWAUKEE (KDVR) — Jon Heyman, an insider at the MLB Network, says that the Milwaukee Brewers-St. Louis Cardinals game scheduled for Friday has been postponed due to positive coronavirus tests.

Heyman said the Cardinals have positive tests, which have forced the postponement of the Brewers home opener.

MLB suspends Miami Marlins’ season through weekend amid outbreak

Earlier this week, the Miami Marlins home opener scheduled for Monday night against the Baltimore Orioles was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the team.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

