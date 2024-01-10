PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Dr. Brian Hyatt has pleaded not guilty and received a trial date in a Medicaid fraud case.

Hyatt, 51, was formally charged with two counts of Medicaid fraud on Nov. 29 by Attorney General Tim Griffin and was arrested on Oct. 9. He was released from the Benton County Jail one hour after being arrested.

Hyatt pleaded not guilty during an arraignment hearing on Tuesday.

He has an omnibus hearing scheduled for Aug. 30 and a jury trial set to begin on Sept. 17, according to a judge’s note.

Hyatt is also facing at least 49 separate lawsuits from several of his former patients who claim they were falsely imprisoned and billed for care they didn’t receive.

Security camera footage showed Hyatt often walking right past patient rooms, but marking down that he performed a detailed medical examination.