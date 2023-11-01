ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Brick Lane Books in Rogers is set to close permanently next month.

The bookstore announced its closure in a Facebook post on Nov. 1.

“It’s thankful month, and we are so incredibly grateful for our customers! You all have supported our small business for the past two years – thank you, thank you so much! But now, it’s time for the next chapter. Our bookstore will be permanently closing in December,” the post said.

The post teased upcoming deals ahead of the holiday season but warns that it is no longer taking special orders or issuing gift certificates.

The store is located at 113 S. 2nd Street in Rogers.