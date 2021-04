LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A bridge washed out in Lowell due to flash flooding on Wednesday morning.

According to the Lowell Police Department, the bridge just east of Mount Hebron is washed out, and AR 264 has water over the road in multiple locations.

West Monroe Avenue/AR264 is closed.

The department strongly advises to not attempt crossing water-covered roads, as officers have responded to multiple vehicles trapped.