Bridgework in Fort Smith is leading to road closures

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Temporary bridgework in Fort Smith is leading to some road closures.
A section of Jenny Lind Road will be closed between Harvard Drive and the southbound ramps of I-540.
Work to replace the Jenny Lind Road Bridge will begin next Monday, June 15 at 7 a.m. and will continue until August 21.
Detours will be marked along the way.
