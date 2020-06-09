Bridgework in Fort Smith is leading to road closures

by: Megan Wilson

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Temporary bridgework in Fort Smith is leading to some road closures.

A section of Jenny Lind Road will be closed between Harvard Drive and the southbound ramps of I-540.

Work to replace the Jenny Lind Road Bridge will begin next Monday, June 15 at 7 a.m. and will continue until August 21.

Detours will be marked along the way.

