BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Brightwater Center for the Study of Food in Bentonville shares how it plans to spend its recent $1.5 million grant.

The Northwest Arkansas Community College culinary school received the grant from the Walton Family Foundation this week.

The school says the grant will fund new programs including artisanal butchery, food entrepreneurship and apprenticeships.

Brightwater’s executive director Marshall Shafkowitz says the grant will also allow the school to invest in staff, upgraded equipment and local food.

“It’s not just it’s going to build a building or it’s going to put more seats here, it allows us to invest in our staff, in our students, into our facility, and put that right back into the students’ education.

Brightwater says it has 300 students across all ages enrolled in its programs.