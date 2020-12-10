Local students team up with Fayetteville Roots to feed musicians

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Many musicians have lost income becuase of event cancellations fur to COVID-19.

Brightwater Culinary Arts students are parterning up with the Fayetteville Roots’ Meals for Musicians program.

Each week, care packages have been put together for those in need, making sure no one goes hungry.

Through the Roots Meals for Musicians program, weekly care packages are distributed curbside on Thursdays out of the Roots HQ on Mountain Street on the Fayetteville Historic Square. Pickup starts on December 17 from noon to 5 p.m.

Fayetteville Roots is accepting donations for the Meals for Musicians program.