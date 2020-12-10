Local students team up with Fayetteville Roots to feed musicians

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Many musicians have lost income becuase of event cancellations fur to COVID-19.

Brightwater Culinary Arts students are parterning up with the Fayetteville Roots’ Meals for Musicians program.

Each week, care packages have been put together for those in need, making sure no one goes hungry.

Through the Roots Meals for Musicians program, weekly care packages are distributed curbside on Thursdays out of the Roots HQ on Mountain Street on the Fayetteville Historic Square. Pickup starts on December 17 from noon to 5 p.m.

Fayetteville Roots is accepting donations for the Meals for Musicians program.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers