Brightwater to feature local chefs at food truck in downtown Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local culinary school is partnering with Downtown Springdale to feature rotating guest chefs at a food truck in the city’s Outdoor Dining District.

Brightwater: A Center for the Study of Food, a branch of the Northwest Arkansas Community College, will station its food truck at Turnbow Park for dinner services this fall, according to a press release from Downtown Springdale on Thursday.

Culinary students at Brightwater will be on board to observe the process, and chefs will change from week-to-week.

“Since we established the Outdoor Dining District on August 11 we have seen a noticeable boost in lunches eaten in downtown and in our dinner scene. Partnering with Brightwater and Velocity Group will only serve to further enhance the dinner culinary scene and provide our community with more culinary options,” said Jill Dabbs, executive director of Downtown Springdale.

Chefs Travis McConnel and Arturo Solis of Ropeswing are signed up for September 25-26.

“This project speaks directly to our vision ‘to make the study and craft of food accessible to all, creatively, entrepreneurially and sustainably.’ Brightwater: A Center for the Study of Food is excited to partner with local, regional and national chefs to provide a unique experience in Shiloh Square in Springdale so the greater community has access to the food and products created by all the chefs who plan on participating,” said Marshall J. Shafkowitz, executive director at Brightwater.

To find out when the Brightwater food truck will be open for dinner, check the Facebook pages for Velocity Group, Brightwater, or Downtown Springdale.

Interested chefs can apply to serve on the food truck by contacting Velocity Group at auxarcnative@gmail.com.