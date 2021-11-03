Brightwater to host Culinary Olympics practice sessions for Team USA

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Brightwater Center at Northwest Arkansas Community College will host practice sessions for the American Culinary Federation (ACF) Culinary Team USA as they prepare for the 2024 IKA Culinary Olympics.

The ACF 2024 Culinary Team USA will hold practices at Brightwater in Bentonville on November 8-9.

According to a press release from NWACC, the ACF culinary team will utilize Brightwater’s facilities to practice making various foods and meals such as the Restaurant of Nations (RON) meal and will serve them to invited guests.

A number of Brightwater students will work closely with the ACF culinary team members and assist with prepping, plating and running.

The ACF culinary team’s advisors, Chefs John Coletta, Kevin Storm and Randy Torres, will also perform demonstrations for Brightwater students and employees and local restaurant owners.

More information about the ACF Culinary Team is available here.