BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Brightwater announced that it will offer week-long themed food camps to young, aspiring chefs this summer.

Brightwater Future Chefs Food Camps, formerly known as Kids’ College at Brightwater, offers “fun and educational” camps with various baking and culinary courses for children ages 9-17, taught by Brightwater chefs.

The week-long camp themes include Summer Vacation, Pop-Up Restaurant, Cooking with the Stars, Fast Food Favorites, Cajun Cuisine, I Knead to Bake, Fun-Sized Baking and A Baker’s Odyssey: Pastries and Bread from Around the World. Sessions take place from June 13-July 29.

Brightwater is located at 801 SE 8th Street in Bentonville. Those who register for multiple weeks of camp receive a 10% discount for one child or multiple children. You can visit www.brightwater.org/FutureChefs to register and learn more.

A press release from Brightwater says that the Future Chefs Food Camps mission is “to introduce NWA youth to the exciting world of food by providing knowledge and skills related to cooking, food safety and nutrition while also providing a fun, learning-focused experience.”