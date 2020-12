FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Broadway is returning to the Walton Arts Center for just one night!

This January, the WAC is hosting “Charming: A Tale of An American Prince” featuring Broadway’s Bret Shuford.

The show is about one prince’s trek from the faraway kingdom of Texas to a castle in The East Village.

This is part of Proctor and Gamble’s Ghost Light programming.

Tickets are $15, and go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

