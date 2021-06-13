Broken hearts out on Dickson

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – After a thrilling season, the Diamond Hogs lost against NC State in Sunday’s super-regional championship game. A heart breaker for many across the natural state.

After absolutely stomping on NC State Friday night, who knew it was going to end like this. For those who weren’t out on Dickson Sunday after the final out, when reality started to set in the mood, and the atmosphere was indescribably depressing.

I spoke to a few Razorback fans right after the loss; this is what they had to say.

“Man, I feel like my heart just got ripped out of my chest. I just feel terrible. Probably one of the worst experiences I’ve ever had in my life,” said Burt Drake.

“To sum it all up, it comes all back to disappointment. We came this whole year hitting. Just when it came down to it, we couldn’t hit when we needed to,” said Joseph Young.

“I thought the odds were for us. Here at Baum, we’ve never been beaten twice by any team this season. Then throughout the regionals and super regionals, the home team won every single series but this last one,” said Gary Winthrope.

As much as it might hurt right now, it was still one incredible season and some real potential to build on for next year.