FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Experienced extreme open water swimmers Joe and John Zemaitis from Arizona set an impressive unprecedented goal: Swim 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) in all 50 states in 30 days.

The brothers kicked off “The Ultimate Swim-a-Thon” in an effort to raise money for learn-to-swim programs that benefit the Saving Lives Building Champions mission of the USA Swimming Foundation. Arkansas marks the 43rd state of the endeavor, with the brothers having raised over 84% of their $10,000 goal.

For thirty-five years I’ve been involved with USA Swimming as a swimmer and as a coach. To partner with the USA Swimming Foundation to spread the message of Saving Lives and Building Champions as we go across the United States swimming a marathon in all 50 states will be the trip of a lifetime. For nearly 20 years, I’ve been challenging swimmers I coach in Arizona at Swim Neptune to set challenging goals, train hard and fearlessly pursue their dreams. I’m getting the chance to do just that with our upcoming adventure. Joe Zemaitis

On Wednesday, August 10, the brothers will swim 10 Kilometers in Beaver Lake, starting at Prairie Creek Marina Boat Ramp at sunrise, likely around 5:30 a.m. and finishing around 8:30 a.m. The brothers started their journey in Hawaii on July 20 and will finish in an Arizona lake later this week.

“The USA Swimming Foundation is grateful for Joe and John’s incredible generosity and their commitment to water safety and drowning prevention,” said Lucinda McRoberts, Executive Director of the USA Swimming Foundation. “We are excited to follow their journey and cheer on their progress.”