BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Grammy-award winning artists Brothers Osborne will be performing at the Momentary on July 15.

The concert is part of the Momentary’s “Live on the Green Concert Series” that promises to be held rain or shine.

The Momentary says that those that attend should prepare to be dancing all night long.

“This dynamic duo’s boundary-breaking country songs have always mixed the twang of southern music with the groove and guitar-driven swagger of rock & roll,” a release from the Momentary said.

Members at the momentary have special access to tickets from April 21 to April 27 for special prices set at $39.50 for general admission, $25 for students and $150 for premium.

Tickets go on sale to the public on April 28 with prices at $49.50 for general admission, $25 for students and $200 for premium.

Tickets can be purchased on the Momentary’s website.