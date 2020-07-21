Bryan University to host curbside job fair

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bryan University in Rogers is hosting several area employers for a curbside job fair.

Employers including Tyson and many others spoke with the community today about job opportunities.

In order to be socially distant, recruiters spoke with job seekers through their car windows.

Wanda Brogren with Bryan University said when you have a lot of people looking for job opportunities, it’s easier for them to speak with companies face to face.

“When you get a chance to face-to-face and hear about the leads and how to apply and what opportunities there are I think that gives you a better feel for what to apply for ,” she said.

Brogren said she hopes to host another job fair in the coming months.