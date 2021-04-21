Buckcherry coming to TempleLive

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rock group “Buckcherry” is coming to TempleLive in Fort Smith on Monday, June 28th.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. with the show beginning at 8 p.m. Show is for all ages.

The band will also be preforming with rock group “Of Limbo”. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, April 23rd at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Standing GA Pit- $30 plus fees and taxes

Reserved Seats- $25-$35 plus fees and taxes

DAY OF SHOW- Ticket prices will increase by $5

TempleLive is operating COVID-19 protocols with guidelines strictly enforced.