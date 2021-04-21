Buckcherry coming to TempleLive

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Jeremy Saffer (2019)

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rock group “Buckcherry” is coming to TempleLive in Fort Smith on Monday, June 28th.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. with the show beginning at 8 p.m. Show is for all ages.

The band will also be preforming with rock group “Of Limbo”. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, April 23rd at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Standing GA Pit- $30 plus fees and taxes
  • Reserved Seats- $25-$35 plus fees and taxes
  • DAY OF SHOW- Ticket prices will increase by $5

TempleLive is operating COVID-19 protocols with guidelines strictly enforced.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers