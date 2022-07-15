SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Professional Bull Riding is in Northwest Arkansas this weekend at Parsons Stadium.

Spectators packed the stadium Friday night to watch the bull riders. Entertainer Josh “Porkchop” Garrick said he loves being in Springdale for the event. Garrick said safety will be top of mind this weekend.

“Security is going to be top notch, we are not expecting anything out of the ordinary and we are going to fill this stadium and have a good time this weekend,” Garrick said.

One person was shot at Parsons Stadium last weekend at a separate event, not associated with Buckin’ in the Ozarks or Rodeo of the Ozarks. Garrick said event organizers added extra safety measures for Buckin’ in the Ozarks this weekend.

“We have stepped things up a bit, going to have a few extra people on hand and just taking a few extra safety precautions to makes sure our fan base is safe but we are not concerned at this time,” Garrick said.

The PBR event will continue Saturday night starting at 8 p.m. You can learn more about the event here.