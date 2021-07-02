Bucks’ Bobby Portis emerges as fan favorite with blue-collar style

by: AP/KNWA

Milwaukee Bucks’ Bobby Portis yells to the crowd during the second half of Game 5 of the team’s NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP/KNWA/KFTA) — Bobby Portis says he turned down more lucrative offers to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks in the offseason because he wanted to play for a winner and experience a deep playoff run.

The reassurance that he made the right decision came every time a frenzied Fiserv Forum crowd chanted his name.

Portis took injured two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo’s spot in the starting lineup Thursday and collected 22 points in a 123-112 Game 5 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

Fans in the arena broke out in chants of “Bobby! Bobby!” on multiple occasions.

“Knowing the situation we were in, one of the best players in the world went down on our team,” Portis said. “So other guys had to step up. Guys stepped up and played their role to a ‘T.’ ”

The Bucks are now one win away from the NBA Finals, up 3-2 over Atlanta in the series.

Portis’ 22 points are a playoff career high for the former Arkansas Razorback.

