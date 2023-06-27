FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees approved in Monday’s meeting the phase one renovations of Bud Walton Arena.

The arena renovation includes three possible scenarios. The first and current step in the plan is the baseline scenario. In this scenario, Bud Walton will be addressed of its aging systems as well as any mechanical, electrical, plumbing and technical issues.

During this process, there will an evaluation of the arena seats, concessions, bleachers, restrooms, basketball court and more. The goal is for these improvements to help further enhance the gameday experience for all fans in the future.

The total cost of the project is estimated between $50 million to $100 million. All of it will be funded by athletic reserves.

In the next six months, there will be an evaluation of the facility and a look at the options for the arena. The evaluation will be brought to the board in 2024. The university hopes for the renovations to be finished by the summer of 2026.