Bud Walton Arena will be open for early voting

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We now know where you will be able to early vote in the upcoming general election.

The Washington County Election Commission voted on which sites will be open today.

Director of Elections Jennifer Price said the goal is to keep voters and poll workers safe by having enough space for social distancing.

The county election commission voted that Bud Walton Arena on the U of A campus will be open for early voting.

All Washington County voters can vote there October 22-24.

“Of course Bud Walton has plenty of space for us, so it’s just working out the details and making sure that everything works for the university and of course the election commission, but I’m really happy we’ll be able to do that,” Price said.

The early voting begins on Monday, October 19 and runs through Monday, November 2.