NORTHERN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Buffalo National River is celebrating its 50th anniversary since the designation of the river.

To celebrate this historic milestone, the park is planning a series of events including a birthday party, historical presentations, yoga in the park and much more.

The events will take place throughout 2022 and are as follows:

March 1, 2022: Science Symposium at North Arkansas College

June 9-12, 2022: Art in the Park Weekend

June 9, 2022: Student Film Fest at the Kenda Drive-in

June 10, 2022: Folk Story Telling Night at the Buffalo Point Campground Amphitheater

June 11, 2022: Music Festival at Tyler Bend

June 12, 2022: The Chinelos Morelenses Unidos en Arkansas, A Mexican American Dance group from Springdale

October 8 & 9, 2022: Park RX Weekend

October 8, 2022: “Yoga in the Park” at the Steel Creek and the Buffalo Point campgrounds

October 8, 2022: Moon Party at the Tyler Bend Pavilion

October 9, 2022: Naturalization Ceremony at the Ozark Campground Pavilion

Events are subject to change due to COVID-related requirements or weather. Visit the park’s website here for the most up-to-date information