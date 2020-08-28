Buffalo National River announces plans for improvements to Boxley Valley area

HARRISON, Ark. – Officials with Buffalo National River plan to make improvements to infrastructure and visitor services in the Boxley Valley area as funds become available.

After an Environmental Assessment (EA) of proposed improvements, the National Park Service issued a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI), which approved the proposed actions.

According to a news release from the Buffalo National River, some of the many improvements include redesigning and/or modifying parking areas and entrance roads at key river access points and trailheads in Boxley Valley. Officials say future expansion of education opportunities, along with creating accessible routes to newly-restored historic structures. According to officials, the implementation of the improvements will happen as the funding becomes available.

“We are excited to hear that the planned public use developments are closer to becoming a

reality,” said Chris Colclasure, Deputy Director of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

“The Buffalo River and the surrounding scenery offer a much-needed escape for Arkansans and

visitors alike. We have had a rich partnership with the Buffalo National River and look forward

to working with them on these expanded visitor services and amenities.”

Buffalo National River Acting Superintendent Laura Miller said, “Thank you to everyone who

participated and provided comments during this process. Input from our park partners, local

community members, and the general public was extremely valuable. We look forward to securing funding and developing partnerships that can create the needed improvements in the

Boxley Valley area. We are confident that these improvements will further visitors’ enjoyment of

their public land and provide for additional protections of the natural and cultural resources.”

LATEST POSTS: