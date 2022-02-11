HARRISON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Buffalo National River announced on Friday event times for the first weekend of its 50th anniversary celebration, kicking off Feb. 25.

The National Parks Service announced on Friday, Feb. 25 the Parker-Hickman Farmstead virtual tour. A press release gave information, saying you will be able to discover almost 180 years of Ozark homesteading history with Ranger Kevin Middleton during the event.

The presentation will be available on Buffalo National River’s Facebook page at 6 p.m. It is also available to watch anytime on the National Park Service website.

On Saturday, the OralHistory StoryCorps Event where you can ensure your stories and important experiences at the River become a part of the history of the park. Guests may email Lauren Ray at lauren_ray@nps.gov to reserve a time slot to have your oral history recorded.

Also on Saturday is the Geological History Talk. Guests may take a walk through geological time at the Buffalo with Ranger Paige Preston. You can also explore the history of the rocks and how they came to rest at the River in Arkansas.

Attendees are encouraged to wear weather-appropriate clothes and bring a chair or blanket to sit on. The event starts at 1 p.m. at the Buffalo Point Boat Launch.

Sunday will be the Beaver Jim Villines Homestead Tour. Kevin Middleton and the Buffalo National River will take attendees on an in-person outdoors guided tour of the Beaver Jim Villines Homestead, beginning at 10 a.m. at Ponca Access.

Sunday will also have a Tribal Connections Presentation where you can learn about the current and historic tribal connections that shape the cultural history of Buffalo National River. This virtual event will be held on Teams Live and will take place at 3:00 p.m.

The weekend’s events will conclude on March 1 with a science symposium where scientists, researchers, and subject matter experts from across the country will come together to present the latest discoveries pertaining to natural and cultural resources at Buffalo National River.

The National Park Service announced speakers including scientists from the Osage Nation, U.S. Geological Survey, Cave Research Foundation, Arkansas Water Resource Center, Natural Resource Conservation Service, and more.

This virtual event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Teams Live.

These events are a part of a series of event weekends scheduled throughout 2022 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Buffalo National River. It was originally designated by Congress as a public park in 1972 to conserve the unique scenic and scientific features of the area, while preserving as free flowing an important segment of the Buffalo River for the enjoyment of future generations.

For more information about these and other 50th anniversary events, visit https://www.nps.gov/buff/getinvolved/50th-anniversary.htm and the park’s Facebook and Instagram social media pages. The National Park Service notes events are subject to change due to COVID-related requirements or weather.