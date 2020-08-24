Buffalo National River earns ‘Leave No Trace Gold Standard Site’ designation

HARRISON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Buffalo National River has been named a Leave No Trace Gold Standard Site, joining an “elite group” of 12 parks nationwide to earn the honor.

Leave No Trace is a “set of principles that teach people how to recreate responsibly and with minimal negative impacts on the environment. In order to be named a Leave No Trace Gold Standard Site, a park must meet the following criteria:

Demonstrate successful implementation of Leave No Trace outdoor skills and ethics into management, programming, outreach and education efforts at the site.

Formally train staff and community partners in Leave No Trace Outdoor Ethics.

Include Leave No Trace language and messaging on signs at trailheads, visitor centers and campgrounds as well as in pamphlets, maps and other distributed materials for visitors.

Facilitate Leave No Trace interpretive programs including ranger talks, campfire events and trail outings for visitors.

“Leave No Trace is thrilled to announce Buffalo National River as a designated Gold Standard Site,” said Dana Watts, Leave No Trace Executive Director. “The hard work of staff and local community stakeholders means that Buffalo National River is a leading force in the Leave No Trace movement nationally and an example of how effective the role of education is in protecting our public lands.”

Buffalo National River is the sixth National Park Service to earn the designation and the first in Arkansas. Park officials say they will host a public celebration at a later date.

Event details will be announced on the park’s website and social media pages.