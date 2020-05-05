Buffalo National River to begin phased access to park

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Buffalo National River is beginning to resume visitor access for recreational day use of trails and the Buffalo River.

The National Park Service (NPS) is working service-wide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and is using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis, according to a release.

Beginning May 15, Buffalo National River will resume Day Use Only access for:

Private and commercial floating on the Buffalo River, including all river access points

All trails within park boundaries, except for the Lost Valley Trail

Limited restroom facilitiesPark employees will be staffing trailheads and river access points to ensure traffic control and social distancing guidance. Staff will be available to direct visitors to other areas of the park should locations become too congested to comply with health guidelines.

With public health in mind, the following facilities remain closed at this time:

The Lost Valley Trail

Buffalo National River Headquarters building in Harrison, Arkansas

All established campgrounds in the park

Gravel bar and backcountry camping within park boundaries

The release said operational approach will be to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance and will be regularly monitored.

They are working closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers.

While these areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and visitor services will be limited, according to the release.

Many recreational locations at Buffalo National River, such as trail heads and river access points, can become very crowded and make social distancing difficult.

Visitors should talk with park rangers to help plan a trip visiting less congested areas of the park, where social distancing is easier.

If after recreational activities resume, social distancing guidelines are not able to be met at Buffalo National River, some recreational activities may again be temporarily closed until health guidelines can be met, according to the release.