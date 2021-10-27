Buffalo Point river access improvements to begin October 27

Buffalo Point gravel bar and boat launch. (Photo by T. Fondriest)

YELLVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Improvements to the Buffalo Point river access begin on Wednesday, October 27, according to a release from the National Park Service.

This work will include the creation of a new accessible trail from the parking lot to the Buffalo Point gravel bar, a new accessible viewing platform and additional parking spaces.

The project has a tentative completion date of January 30, 2022, and during this time the following closures will be in effect:

  • Buffalo Point river access area
  • Buffalo Point gravel bar and swimming area
  • Buffalo Point gravel river access parking lot and restrooms

Visitors may continue to use other nearby gravel bars accessed through the Buffalo Point Campground, along with the restrooms and showers in those areas.  The nearest areas to launch water vessels during this time will be Dillards Ferry and Rush.

According to the National Park Service release, these improvements will create new opportunities for visitors with physical limitations to enjoy the area, and will also add river access that is environmentally sustainable during changing weather conditions, including floods.

This project is being funded using recreational fees collected at the park and made possible by the visiting public.  Local contractors will be utilized for the majority of the project.

