Building blocks of robotics taught at Fayetteville Public Library

It was a day of learning how to build robots at the Fayetteville Public Library.

The free Lego Education Workshop introduces young students to robotics and coding.

Monday’s group of kids included kindergarten through first graders.

The kids got to explore a series of cross curricular, theme-based activities while developing their skills in science, engineering and mathematics.

“We wanted something for the little ones because coding starts as young as preschool, and so we found these kits,” said Devin Stanley, youth librarian, Fayetteville Public Library. “We were able to secure the money for them, and we started much slower at one class a semester, and we have grown to one class a month for each age group.”

Stanley said the workshop is a chance for young kids to get hands on experience outside of the classroom.