Burger King’s ‘Impossible Whopper’ goes national

Burger King is taking the out the burger for one of their items, instead they'll cook up a plant-based burger.

(KNWA) — Burger King is hoping to be king of the “Impossible Whopper.”

The fast-food chain tested out the meatless “impossible” Whopper in a few markets.

Yup, a hamburger that has no burger and instead is plant-based. The company touts, “is 100% Whopper, 0% beef.”

It features a flame-grilled patty made from plants topped with freshly sliced tomatoes and onions, crisp lettuce, creamy mayonnaise, ketchup and zesty pickles on a toasted sesame seed,” according to the company.

It went so well that the burger will be available at every Burger King location in the U.S. starting next week.

The company has not decided yet if they’ll make it a permanent part of the menu.

So, beginning on August 8th, you can test it out for a limited time to see if you like it.

The Impossible Whopper is going national!

It’s priced at $5.59, just $1 more than the regular Whopper.

Burger King is owned by Restaurant Brands International. The chain also owns Tim Hortons and Popeyes.