SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale Police Department is creating a place to take your empty boxes from Christmas presents this year.

It’s called Springdale Burglar Box and the purpose of it is for people to place boxes that had expensive items such as a TV or gaming console in them.

According to the SPD, many big boxes won’t fit in a trash can or recycling bin, and leaving those types of boxes out by the road could attract potential thieves into your neighborhood.

“It just advertises ‘Hey, this is what you got for Christmas.’ So those with ill intentions may see this and may get the idea to break into your house and get those items,” said Sergeant Matt Ray with SPD.

The drop-off location is across the street from Springdale City Hall and will be available until January 12th.