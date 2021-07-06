Business helps maintain veterans memorial

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local businesses spends its afternoon cleaning up the Bella Vista Veterans Memorial.

After seeing posts on social media from the community about the memorial needing care, Hooyeah Tree and Landscaping stepped in to help.

As a former service member, co-owner Beau Regan says sprucing it up is the least his crew could do.

“We shouldn’t be too quick to judge the guys that keep up with this because it’s hard for them,” Regan said. “They’re volunteer only. With a little extra help, we can do our part and get it looking pretty cool.”

Regan says the project will take a couple of days to complete.

Anyone is welcome to come out and help.