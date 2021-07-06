Business helps maintain veterans memorial

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local businesses spends its afternoon cleaning up the Bella Vista Veterans Memorial.

After seeing posts on social media from the community about the memorial needing care, Hooyeah Tree and Landscaping stepped in to help.

As a former service member, co-owner Beau Regan says sprucing it up is the least his crew could do.

“We shouldn’t be too quick to judge the guys that keep up with this because it’s hard for them,” Regan said. “They’re volunteer only. With a little extra help, we can do our part and get it looking pretty cool.”

Regan says the project will take a couple of days to complete.

Anyone is welcome to come out and help.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers