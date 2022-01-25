Business leaders talk supply chain problems

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local businesses continue to see challenges due to the pandemic.

Sen. John Boozman spoke on January 25 with business owners at the Crawford County Adult Education Center in Van Buren on how inflation, supply chain problems, and staffing shortages are affecting them.

Raymond Harvey with Turf and Pest Pro USA says his business has done things to address these challenges.

“We’ve foreseen that coming, so we took steps to purchase products ahead of time to try to beat that curve,” Harvey said.

Harvey says despite challenges, the River Valley community has come together and is doing what it can to move forward.

