Stocks move higher on Wall Street as more earnings roll in

Specialist Michael Gagliano works at his post on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Tuesday as investors shake off a rout a day earlier brought on by concerns about the spread of a more contagious variant of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Stocks moved higher for a second day on Wednesday, continuing to recover from a sharp drop at the beginning of the week. Investors turned their attention to company earnings, which have started to roll in steadily as earnings season ramps up.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.6% as of 10:05 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.4%. Despite Monday’s steep drop, all three indexes are now positive for the week.

What’s pushing stocks higher the last two days has been better-than-expected results from big corporations. Dow component Coca-Cola was up 2% after the company raised its full-year forecast and reported better-than-expected results. Fast food chain Chipotle Mexican Grill jumped nearly 9% after the company also reported much better than expected results after the closing bell Tuesday.

Johnson & Johnson shares were up 0.5% after the company reported a 73% rise in profits, thanks to strong sales growth across all of its businesses, particularly its medical device and diagnostics division.

Not all earnings were positive. Netflix fell 2.6% after reporting its worst slowdown in subscriber growth in eight years.

Earnings season will kick into high gear next week, when more than 100 members of the S&P 500 will report their quarter results.

Bond yields were recovering from their sharp fall earlier in the week. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was 1.27%, up from 1.21% the day before. The 10-year note’s yield had fallen into the teens on Monday on concerns that the delta variant of the coronavirus might impact economic growth globally.