Disney returns to profit in 4Q, but streaming gains slow

FILE – In this Aug. 7, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The Walt Disney Co. returned to a quarterly profit as it once again got a bump from reopened parks. Disney has closed or limited capacity at its theme parks during the pandemic, weighing on revenue. But Burbank, California-based Disney’s financial results on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 came short of analyst predictions, and shares dropped in aftermarket trading. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

The Walt Disney Co. returned to a quarterly profit as it once again got a bump from reopened parks, but subscriber gains to its Disney+ streaming service slowed.

Disney had closed or limited capacity at its theme parks during the pandemic, weighing on revenue. The parks have all reopened, with Disney World in Florida open since last summer and California’s Disneyland only since the end of April.

Burbank, California-based Disney on Wednesday reported that its net income was $159 million in the three months through Oct. 2, compared with a loss of $710 million in its fiscal fourth quarter a year ago. Earnings per share came to 9 cents, or 37 cents after one-time items. Revenue climbed 26% to $18.53 billion.

Analysts polled by FactSet predicted earnings of 52 cents per share, excluding one-time items, on revenue of $18.8 billion. Disney shares dropped 3% to $169.26 in aftermarket trading.

The company ended its fiscal year with 118.1 million Disney+ subscribers, up 60% from the previous year but only 2 million higher than the previous quarter and less than analysts’ forecast of 126.2 million. It’s the lowest number of quarter-over-quarter subscriber gains since the service launched two years ago.

Some analysts have warned that growth is lagging and Disney+ could miss its target of 230 million to 260 million subscribers by 2024. Disney CEO Bob Chapek on Wednesday backed the company’s forecast in a call with investors.

The company has about 179 million total streaming subscribers including Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu, and Disney says its streaming business is its top priority as cord-cutting reduces the viewing universe for traditional TV networks. Still, Disney’s networks business, which includes ABC, ESPN and FX, brings in a lot of money — $8.41 billion in profit this fiscal year.

The pandemic caused changes to Disney’s film operations, with several big releases steered to Disney+ rather than going to movie theaters because many were closed or had limited capacity due to COVID restrictions. The studio has said recently that it is returning to theatrical releases for the rest of the year’s films.