DraftKings buys VSiN sports betting video broadcast company

DraftKings has bought Vegas Sports Information Network, a multiplatform broadcast and content company delivering sports betting news, analysis and data to U.S. customers, DraftKings announced Tuesday.

The acquisition provides more content for DraftKings, which has retail or online sports betting operations in 14 states.

Terms of the deal were not released.

It continues a nascent trend in the industry of sports betting and gambling companies acquiring broadcast partners in an effort to reach more potential sports betting customers, a tactic employed last year by Bally’s Corp. in partnering with Sinclair Broadcast Group.

“VSiN creates authentic and credible content that resonates with sports bettors at every level, whether they’re experienced or new to sports betting,” Jason Robins, co-founder, CEO and board chairman of Boston-based DraftKings, said in a news release.

“In addition to its brand equity among sports bettors and engaging talent roster, VSiN also has an established infrastructure that DraftKings can immediately help expand, in the hopes of adding value to consumers who are looking to become more knowledgeable about sports betting,” Robins said.

VSiN, based in Las Vegas, develops, produces, and distributes up to 18 hours of live sports betting content each day. In addition to its 24/7 stream, VSiN’s original content is accessible through multiple video and audio channels.

Its talent roster includes Brent Musburger, the sports broadcaster; and former NFL executive Michael Lombardi.

Brian Musburger, VSiN’s CEO and his leadership team will continue to manage its day-to-day operations while maintaining editorial independence. DraftKings said it intends to fully integrate VSiN’s current employee base located in Las Vegas, including its on-air talent, into its 2,600 person global workforce.

