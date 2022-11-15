FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Workers at the Wedington and N Salem Starbucks location in Fayetteville, Ark. have won their union election, joining other store locations across the U.S., a press release announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

This Starbucks location became the 261st store in the U.S. to be granted a union election, and the first in Arkansas.

“This is an important step toward our goal of fair representation in the workplace. We are fighting for a true partnership between the baristas and the company. We hope that Starbucks will come to the bargaining table and hear what we have to say.” said Dylan Hartsfield, a shift supervisor at the store.

Workers first petitioned for an election in October, becoming the first store to do so. Officials from the National Labor Relations Board then reportedly conducted an election at the store during which 20 out of the 21 employees at the company participated.

“’Acting with courage, challenging the status quo, and finding new ways to grow our company and each other as stated in the Starbucks Missions and Values, is exactly what we have achieved today. We sigh a breath of relief knowing that our voices have been heard and that we can move forward together, truly, as partners,” said Justin Bean, a barista trainer at the store.

The first U.S. Starbucks store to win a union election was in Buffalo, N.Y. in December 2021.