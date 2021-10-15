J.B. Hunt earnings surpassed Wall Street expectations

LOWELL, Ark. (AP) — JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $199.8 million.

The Lowell, Arkansas-based company said it had a profit of $1.88 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.77 per share.

The trucking and logistics company posted revenue of $3.14 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JBHT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JBHT