The Latest: Trump: ‘It looks like G7 will be on’

TOP OF THE HOUR:

— Trump: “full” G7 summit bringing together the leaders of the world’s major economies “looks like” it “will be on.”

— US sends 50 ventilators to Russia, with 150 more to follow

— Top Democrats urge half-staff flags at 100,000 US virus deaths.

— China lawmakers gather as doubts swirl over pandemic safety.

___

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says a “full” G7 summit bringing together the leaders of the world’s major economies “looks like” it “will be on.”

But he says the in-person event — which had been scrapped in March because of the coronavirus — will now take place “primarily at the White House,” with “a piece of it” perhaps taking place at the nearby Camp David presidential retreat.

Trump made the comments while departing the White House for a trip to Michigan on Thursday.

The District of Columbia remains under stay-at-home orders and U.S. travel restrictions remain in place on many Group of Seven nations.

But Trump has said that holding the event would be a “great sign to all” that things are getting back to normal.

He said a formal announcement will likely come early next week.

___

MOSCOW — The United States has delivered 50 ventilators to Russia as part of a $5.6 million humanitarian donation to help the country cope with the pandemic.

The U.S. Embassy said the first shipment of U.S.-manufactured breathing machines arrived in Moscow on Thursday, and another 150 will follow next week.

U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan emphasized that “particularly in times of crises we must work together,” adding “we must set aside policy differences and focus on the needs of our people.”

Russia has reported more than 317,000 infections and more than 3,000 deaths. Officials have scrambled to secure ventilators and other essential supplies as COVID-19 spread.

Russia sent a planeload of medical supplies, including ventilators, to the U.S. last month. Russia’s state investment fund said this week it has fully funded the delivery.

___

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has decided to exempt health workers from other countries who work for the country’s National Health Service from an otherwise mandatory surcharge to use the health system, in a reversal of a policy criticized by some as anti-immigrant and racist.

A statement from No. 10 Downing Street on Thursday said the Prime Minister had asked the Home Office and the Department of Health and Social Care “to remove care workers from the NHS surcharge as soon as possible.”

The surcharge applies to immigrants to the U.K. and is scheduled to increase in October.

Medical organizations have long slammed the surcharge for NHS health professionals, arguing they should not be charged to use the same health service they work for.

After Johnson recovered from COVID-19 last month — which included a stay in intensive care — he publicly thanked two of the nurses who cared for him, from Portugal and New Zealand.

___

MILAN — Italy reported 156 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total in the epidemic to 32,486 on Thursday as Italy marks the third week of gradual reopening.

Confirmed new cases rose by 642, or .28%, to 228,006, with half in the populous northern region of Lombardy which has borne the brunt of the epidemic.

Calabria in the south and Bolzano in the north were the only areas to report zero cases.

The number of people who are currently positive sank by nearly 3% to 60,960, according to the civil protection agency, and there were nearly 400 fewer coronavirus patients in hospital beds.

___

LONDON — British Health Secretary Matt Hancock says results of a government antibody surveillance study suggest that 17% of people in London and around 5% of the rest of the country have tested positive for coronavirus antibodies.

He said Thursday that the government has signed contracts to supply 10 million antibody tests from Roche and Abbott. The tests will start to be rolled out next week, starting with health care workers, patients and nursing home residents.

He also said that the government is trialing a new, faster swab test that would tell people if they currently have the coronavirus. The new test would return results in 20 minutes.

Official figures show that the death toll involving those tested positive for COVID-19 in Britain has reached 36,042, an increase of 338 from the previous day’s figures.

___

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey has reported its lowest daily increase in confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the past two months, announcing 961 new infections.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Thursday also reported 27 more deaths in the past 24 hours. The total number of infections in the country stands at 153,548, with a total of 4,249 deaths.

Koca tweeted that the number of patients needing intensive care also continued to decrease. The number of patients that have recovered has reached 114,990.

___

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — A wave of new coronavirus cases detected in quarantine facilities in Gaza has raised new concerns about a possible outbreak in the isolated Palestinian territory.

Gaza’s health infrastructure has been heavily degraded by a blockade imposed by Israel and Egypt after the Islamic militant group Hamas seized power in 2007, as well as three wars between Israel and Hamas.

The Health Ministry has reported 35 new cases over the past three days, bringing the total number to 55. All the new cases have been detected among returnees from abroad, all of whom are immediately placed in mandatory quarantine in facilities at the border.

Yousef Abu el-Rish, a senior Health Ministry official, said Thursday it is investigating whether the virus has spread beyond the quarantine facilities, where some 2,000 people are housed.

Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas official, says authorities are considering imposing a curfew across the territory, which is home to around 2 million people.

Authorities have relaxed restrictions aimed at preventing an outbreak in recent weeks, allowing restaurants and cafes to reopen. Mosques were to reopen for Friday prayers after nearly two months of closure.

___

NICOSIA, Cyprus — The rival sides in ethnically divided Cyprus have agreed to partially reopen crossing points for Turkish Cypriots in the breakaway north as part of a rollback of COVID-19 restrictions.

Starting June 8, Turkish Cypriots who work, study or receive medical care in the internationally recognized south will be permitted to cross through vehicular points, government spokesman Kyriakos Koushos said Thursday.

The announcement came after Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades contacted Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

In recent weeks, some of the estimated 1,500 Turkish Cypriots who hold jobs in the south staged protests over closures they said denied them income for months.

Cyprus was split 46 years ago when Turkey invaded following a coup aimed at union with Greece.

___

LONDON — Scotland’s leader has presented a “route map” for easing coronavirus restrictions in the months ahead while observing social distancing guidelines.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told Scottish lawmakers the lockdown will be loosened in three-week intervals, subject to progress in virus control. But, she added, the proposals “cannot be set in stone.”

Starting May 28, two households may see each other in small groups in “outdoor spaces.” That’s more than what is now allowed in England, where only individuals from two households can meet outside.

Other planned changes in Scotland beginning next week include the reopening of gardening stores and allowing noncontact outdoor leisure activities, such as golf and fishing. Schools, though, will not reopen until Aug. 1. Some English schools may be reopening June 1.

___

ROME — A new government report indicates there were 46,909 excess deaths in Italy in March and April compared to what would have been expected. The report says it would be accurate to attribute most of the deaths to the coronavirus.

Italy’s social security and welfare agency (INPS) concluded the official COVID-19 death toll reported by the civil protection department “isn’t very reliable” since it includes only those who tested positive for the virus, omitting those who died at home or in nursing homes without ever being tested.

By the end of April, Italy’s official COVID-19 death toll stood at 27,938. INPS said excess deaths at that point had reached 46,909 and said most of the 18,971 deaths making up the difference could be attributed to the pandemic.

The agency reached that conclusion by noting that the five Lombardy provinces with the most excess deaths were the same five provinces hardest hit by the virus. In addition, most of the excess deaths were among the elderly men who account for most COVID victims.

Italy was the first country in the West to be slammed by the virus and its official toll lags only that of the U.S. and Britain.

___

VILNIUS, Lithuania — Restaurants and bars in Lithuania’s capital have found a way to pack the house while maintaining social distancing: mannequins in seats that must remain closed to customers.

The faux customers are dressed casually or with an artistic flair, sometimes even for a ball, and some wear masks. They sit at selected tables, ensuring that actual customers are kept at a proper distance during the pandemic.

“Empty tables inside our restaurant look rather odd,” said Bernie Ter Braak, the owner of the downtown restaurant “Cosy.” “We don’t have any way to remove them.”

Vilnius Mayor Remigijus Simasius on Thursday called the initiative a “perfect match of communal spirit and creativity working side by side”.

Lithuania, a nation of some 2.8 million, is one of the European Union countries least affected by the coronavirus. Social distancing is in force until May 31.

___

VIENNA — Austria is preparing for the summer tourist season while taking extra precautions to ensure the new coronavirus does not pick up again.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Thursday that people from countries where COVID-19 has stabilized could count on summer holidays with “maximum safety and maximum enjoyment.”

There is an agreement with Germany, Liechtenstein and Switzerland to fully open borders next month. Kurz was optimistic similar arrangements could be reached with Austria’s eastern neighbors in the coming week. He says negotiations have begun with Austrian Airline’s parent company Lufthansa for holiday flights.

Distancing measures in Austria will remain in place and hotel staffers will be tested regularly for COVID-19.

“We need to ensure that the infection rate remains low,” Kurz said. “The lower the infection numbers the more people will go out.”

___

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 20,000 as the world’s most populous Muslim nation is entering a critical period in its fight against the COVID-19 outbreak during its most important Islamic holiday.

Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto announced 973 new infections, the biggest daily increase since the start of the pandemic, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 20,162.

Yurianto said the outbreak has been growing significantly in the East Java province in the past 24 hours with 502 confirmed cases, which has contributed the most to the country’s biggest single-day spike on Thursday.

Indonesia’s COVID-19 Task Force chief Doni Monardo told a news conference the virus spread has been growing at its fastest speed during the last nine days as the country is entering a critical moment before and after its Eid al-Fitr celebration to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

Ramadan exodus was banned this year to contain the spread of the disease, but Monardo said some people had managed to leave big cities.

Monardo said his team is asking help from the military and the police to prevent arrivals in the capital, Jakarta until a full reopening of the capital.

___

JOHANNESBURG — The African continent needs to test about 10 times the number of people it has already tested for the coronavirus. That’s according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Director John Nkengasong says Africa should strive to test at least 1% of the population of 1.3 billion people, or 13 million people, but so far 1.3 million to 1.4 million tests have been conducted. Africa’s number of virus cases is above 95,000 and could surpass 100,000 by the weekend. The continent has seen roughly the same number of new cases in the past week as the week before, and Nkengasong says that “we hope that trend continues.”

While early lockdowns delayed the pandemic, he says “that doesn’t mean Africa has been spared.” But he says health officials are not seeing a lot of community deaths or “massive flooding of our hospitals” because of COVID-19.

Countries with fragile health systems and a recent history of conflict like Somalia and South Sudan, however, remain “very concerning” as cases rise quickly. Somalia has reported more than 1,500 cases but aid groups worry the real number is far higher. South Sudan has more than 280 cases.

___

