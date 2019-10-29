US consumer confidence falls for third consecutive month

FILE – In this Sept. 23, 2019, file photo shoppers examine refrigerators at a Home Depot store location, in Boston. On Tuesday, Oct. 29, the Conference Board reports on U.S. consumer confidence for October. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence fell for a third consecutive month in October as optimism about job prospects and business conditions down the road grew weaker.

The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index edged down to 125.9 in October, compared with 126.3 in September. Feelings about the present situation improved, but future expectations frayed.

Conference Board economist Lynn Franco said Tuesday that even with the recent declines, confidence remains high and that should support strong holiday shopping.

Confidence has been rattled by a global slowdown and a U.S.-China trade war which have hurt American manufacturers and increased uncertainty.