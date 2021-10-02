Businesses brace for Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks are headed off to Georgia to play the #2 ranked team in the country, and businesses back home are bracing for all of the excitement, at least those who have the help manage the crowds.

The restaurants I spoke with say they understand with the Hogs on the road for what could be the most crucial game of the season; It’s got all the makings of work could be an absolutely crazy day here in Fayetteville.

The key to being able to survive that crazy is having the staff to do so, staff that some restaurants were able to pull together, and others weren’t.

JJ’s on Dickson street says it will be missing a server or two for kick-off Saturday.

But the owner of Herman’s Ribhouse says his staffing shortage will be the reason he leaves his doors locked Saturday.

“You have no idea. To be closed on a Saturday, but that’s just the way the world is right now. Other friends that I have in the business, corporate America, it’s hard for everybody to get help right now,” said Herman’s owner Nick Wright.

Wright says being called on to feed the actual football has been a lifesaver on multiple occasions.

When it comes to home games they do everything they possibly can to make sure their doors are open, whether that be pulling off the impossible with the staff they have or calling on friends and family to fill the gaps.