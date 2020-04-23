Businesses excited to open after Gov. Hutchinson’s announcement

"I'm ready to come back to work and I'm sure my clients are because they're calling me and saying when, when, when? And I'm saying I don't know, I don't know!"

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday Arkansas will soon begin the process of re-opening.

“I’m ready to come back to work and I’m sure my clients are because they’re calling me and saying when, when, when? And I’m saying I don’t know, I don’t know!” said Patrick Riley, the co-owner of W-R Hair Salon.

It’s a light at the end of the tunnel for businesses.

“May 4 is our target date for lifting some restrictions with the caveat that we continue to make progress on reducing the community spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Leading up to May 4, Governor Hutchinson will announce what businesses can and can’t open on that day.

Beauty and barber shops, like W-R Hair Salon in Fayetteville, will find out their fate on May 1.

“So now I have something to tell them,” Riley said. “I figured we would be one of the first states to open back up gradually since we had such a low percentage of the virus.”

This shop has been open for over 30 years, but nothing has rocked it quite like the coronavirus pandemic.

“My goodness this has effected everybody, from New York to LA to Hong Kong,” said Riley.

Riley said he can’t wait for his empty chairs to be filled with clients again.

“I love the college kids,” he said. “I’ll be glad when they come back. I’ve missed having them, you know, I’ve missed seeing them around town.”

Even though the salon is excited to open, there will be some differences when you walk through the door. For example, you’ll have to have your temperature taken.

“I will wear a mask,” Riley said. “You know of course its hard for them if I’m cutting their hair, I’m sure some will have on a partial mask or something.”

Riley said with this announcement from the governor, he’s ready to return to a sense of normalcy.

“I’m glad that we’re opening back up partially and I’ll be glad when we get everything reopened and this virus hopefully has passed,” he said.